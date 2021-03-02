BREAKING: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Makes Big Announcement On COVID Restrictions

Share Now













AUSTIN — Texans will no longer be required to wear a face mask in public and all businesses can open at full capacity starting next week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday during a press conference.

“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end,” Abbott said in Lubbock. “It is now time to open Texas 100%.”

“Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate,” he said.

“Texans have mastered the habits to keep from getting COVID,” he said at a news conference in a Lubbock restaurant Tuesday before a mostly maskless crowd on Texas Independence Day.

