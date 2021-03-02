Congressman Mo Brooks calls H.R. 1 the ‘Socialist Democrat Election Fraud Enhancement Act’

Share Now













3/2/2021

Washington, DC— Congressman Mo Brooks today announced he will vote against H.R. 1, the “Socialist Democrat Election Fraud Enhancement Act.”

Congressman Brooks stated, “The 2020 presidential election was the most fraudulent in American history. Millions of illegal ballots were cast in violation of Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution (which reserves the power to set the “times, places, and manner” of elections to legislatures and Congress . . . not secretaries of state, judges or bureaucrats).”

Brooks continued, “I will vote against H.R. 1 because it makes permanent the very systemic election flaws the 2005 bipartisan Jimmy Carter/James Baker Commission on Federal Election Reform warned against and Socialist Democrats so badly exploited in 2020. That is wrong.”

“I will vote against H.R. 1 because it undermines America’s Republic and effectively turns our election results into what we so often see in North Korea, the old Soviet Union, Venezuela and any number of other pretend republics. Sure, you can vote. But your votes don’t count. In sum, H.R. 1 dishonors the hundreds of thousands of American lives lost defending our right to vote and way of life,” he concluded.

What does HR 1 specifically do? H.R. 1:

“Mandate(s) no-fault absentee ballots, which are the tool of choice for vote thieves.”

“Ban(s) witness signature or notarization requirements for absentee ballots.”

“Federalize(s) and micromanage(s) the election process administered by the states.”

“Implement(s)s nationwide the worse changes in election rules that occurred during the 2020 election.”

“Forc(es) states to allow individuals to vote without an ID.”

“Require(s) states to restore the ability of felons to vote the moment they are out of prison regardless of uncompleted parole, probation, or restitution requirements.” This provision denies states the right and power to decide for themselves whether and when convicted felons should be allowed to vote.

Is “a recipe for massive voter registration fraud by hackers and cyber criminals through online voter registration that is not tied to an existing state record, such as a driver’s license. It would make it a criminal offense for a state official to reject a voter registration application (where) the official believes the individual is ineligible to vote.”

“Make(s) it easier to commit fraud and promote chaos at the polls through same-day registration, as election officials would have no time to verify the accuracy of voter registration information and the eligibility of an individual to vote.”

“Criminaliz(es) ‘hindering, interfering, or preventing’ anyone from registering or voting, which is so vague and so broad that it could prevent providing any information to election officials about the ineligibility of an individual, such as an applicant not being a U.S. citizen.”

“Require(s) states to allow 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to register; when combined with a ban on voter ID and restrictions on the ability to challenge the eligibility of a voter, this would effectively ensure that underage individuals could vote with impunity.”

“Degrade(s) the accuracy of registration lists by requiring states to automatically register all individuals (as opposed to “citizens”) from state and federal databases, such as state Departments of Motor Vehicles, corrections and welfare offices, and federal agencies such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Labor, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services of the Department of Health and Human Services. This would register large numbers of ineligible voters, including aliens, and cause multiple or duplicate registrations of the same individuals.”

“Expand(s) regulation and government censorship of campaigns and political activity and speech, including online and policy-related speech. H.R. 1 would impose onerous legal and administrative compliance burdens and costs on candidates, citizens, civic groups, unions, corporations, and nonprofit organizations. Many of these provisions violate the First Amendment, protect incumbents, and reduce the accountability of politicians to the public; its onerous disclosure requirements for nonprofit organizations would subject their members and donors to intimidation and harassment—the modern equivalent of the type of disclosure requirements the U.S. Supreme Court in NAACP v. Alabama (1958) held violated associational rights protected by the Fourteenth Amendment.”

“Require(s) states to allow vote trafficking (vote harvesting) so that any third parties—including campaign staffers and political consultants—can pick up and deliver (or not deliver) absentee ballots.”

“Prevent(s) election officials from checking the eligibility and qualifications of voters and removing ineligible voters. This includes restrictions on using the U.S. Postal Service’s national change-of-address system to verify the address of registered voters; participating in state programs that compare voter registration lists to detect individuals registered in multiple states; or ever removing registrants due to a failure to vote no matter how much time has elapsed.”

“Limit(s) the public release of voter registration information, making it almost impossible for nonpartisan organizations to verify the accuracy of registration rolls, and prohibit states from using undeliverable election mail as a basis for challenging a registrant’s eligibility.”

“Authorize(s) the Internal Revenue Service to engage in partisan activity. H.R. 1 would permit the IRS to investigate and consider the political and policy positions of nonprofit organizations before granting tax-exempt status, thus enabling IRS officials to target organizations engaging in First Amendment activity with disfavored views.”

