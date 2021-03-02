FLASH: Cuomo to Be Stripped of COVID Emergency Powers in Legislative Deal

Share Now





March 2, 2021

New York state lawmakers struck a deal Tuesday to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his pandemic-linked emergency powers and return matters like lockdowns to local control, NBC New York reports.

The deal would cancel the emergency powers granted to Cuomo a year ago, in the early days of the pandemic, that gave him free rein to order measures like quarantines and masks.

“I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner tweeted the outlines of the widely reported deal Tuesday afternoon:

✅ Limit any further modifications to directives to that which is necessary to reduce the spread or increase vaccinations

✅ Restore the right of counties and municipalities to issue executive orders without seeking state approval — Carrie Woerner (@AMCarrieWoerner) March 2, 2021

✅ Require the Governor to provide online reporting on all executive orders, providing transparency for all — Carrie Woerner (@AMCarrieWoerner) March 2, 2021

Woerner said she understood a bill would be passed as early as this Friday.

