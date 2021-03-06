Biden avoiding press questions because his staff has no ‘faith’ in him

Share Now













March 6, 2021

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany isn’t surprised that President Biden hasn’t held a real press conference despite having been in office for more than six weeks.

She called his actions “extraordinary” but “not unprecedented” on FOX Business’ “Varney and Co.”

“You’ll recall…the ‘basement strategy’ is what he employed on the campaign trail,” she told host Stuart Varney, referring to then-candidate Biden doing press from his basement. “He went something like 50 days and he only took questions twice. And when he did, they were hand-picked questions.”

(Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

“I think his staff does not have faith that he can stand at the podium and have a press conference the way President Trump did many times,” she said.

“I don’t think this is President Biden saying, ‘I don’t want to do this,’” she said. “I think it’s those around him recognizing when he does speak, it doesn’t always turn out so well, like calling Republicans ‘Neanderthals,’ as he did recently in the Oval Office.”

In stark contrast to Joe Biden, Donald Trump, held his first news conference on Feb. 16, 2017 and Barack Obama held his first news conference on Feb. 9, 2009.

