BREAKING: Fourth woman emerges alleging Cuomo sexually harassed her

March 6, 2021

NEY YORK CITY — A third staffer to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo alleges he harassed her, saying in interview he asked her if she had a boyfriend, called her “sweetheart,” touched her back and kissed her hand.

Ana Liss, now 35 years old, served as a policy and operations aide to Mr. Cuomo between 2013 and 2015.

Liss said she felt she went from being an educated professional to “just a skirt.”

“It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting,” Liss told the Wall Street Journal.

In response to questions about Ms. Liss, Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Mr. Cuomo said Saturday: “Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures. At the public open-house mansion reception, there are hundreds of people, and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That’s what people in politics do.”

Ms. Liss is the third former female aide to accuse Mr. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. The two other former aides have said he sexually harassed them. Mr. Cuomo has apologized for making people uncomfortable. He has said he never touched anyone inappropriately.

