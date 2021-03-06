Trump Promises to Defeat Murkowski

Share Now













3/6/21

President Donald Trump is making public his plans to target Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, vowing to travel to Alaska to campaign against her ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

In a statement, Trump said: “I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator.”

Trump promises to campaign against Murkowski… pic.twitter.com/EjK4H50L21 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 6, 2021

Murkowski has been a longtime critic of President Trump and was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict him in last month’s phony impeachment trial. She is the only one of the seven to face reelection in 2022.

A Murkowski spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

