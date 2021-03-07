Cuomo lashes out at calls to resign after new misconduct allegations surface

3/7/21
ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday made clear he is not resigning after two additional women accused him of behaving inappropriately when they worked for him.
During a conference call with reporters, Cuomo lashed out saying, the saying demands from politicians that he resign are “anti-democratic.” Cuomo said his administration’s work in helping the state recover from the pandemic is too important for him to step aside now.
“There is no way I resign,” he declared.
Cuomo’s comments followed claims made Saturday in the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post by Ana Liss and Karen Hinton, respectively, whose harassment allegations are similar to those made in recent weeks by two other former Cuomo aides, Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan.
Late last night, Lindsey Boylan called Cuomo a “monster’ and demanded that he step aside.
Categories: Election
