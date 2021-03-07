Cuomo lashes out at calls to resign after new misconduct allegations surface

Share Now













3/7/21

ALBANY — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday made clear he is not resigning after two additional women accused him of behaving inappropriately when they worked for him.

During a conference call with reporters, Cuomo lashed out saying, the saying demands from politicians that he resign are “anti-democratic.” Cuomo said his administration’s work in helping the state recover from the pandemic is too important for him to step aside now.

“There is no way I resign,” he declared.

New Yorkers need a Governor who stands up for women and survivors of sexual abuse. Republican Nominee for Governor Marc Molinaro refuses to say if he does or does not support elevating Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That's not leadership, it's cowardice. pic.twitter.com/8DMgwja6Tm — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) October 2, 2018

Cuomo’s comments followed claims made Saturday in the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post by Ana Liss and Karen Hinton, respectively, whose harassment allegations are similar to those made in recent weeks by two other former Cuomo aides, Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan.

Late last night, Lindsey Boylan called Cuomo a “monster’ and demanded that he step aside.

Resign you disgusting monster, @NYGovCuomo — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2021 The four former Cuomo aides are joined by Anna Ruch, age 33, who alleges the governor made her feel “confused and shocked and embarrassed” during a wedding event in September of 2019. Ruch claims Cuomo placed his hand on her lower back while at the wedding event, and Cuomo called her “aggressive” after she forcibly removed his hand from her back.

