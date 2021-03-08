US bombers fly over Middle East to ‘deter’ Iran after rocket attacks

Share Now













March 8, 2021

A pair of U.S. Air Force B-52H “Stratofortress” bombers flew over the Middle East on Sunday, just days after US troops were attacked by rockets in Iraq.

According to the US military, Iran-backed Iraqi militias are suspected to have been behind the recent attack.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released a statement on Sunday, saying two B-52 bombers’ from Minot Air Force Base, N.D. and fighter jets Israeli, Saudi Arabian, and Qatari flew a “multinational patrol” mission over the Middle East.

The US says the flights were meant to “deter aggression” and provide “reassure” to partners and allies in the region.

