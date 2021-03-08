Share Now













March 8, 2021

Four months after the November 3, 2020 presidential election, state and county officials in Georgia have failed to produce chain of custody documents for an estimated 404,691 vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes and later delivered to county officials for counting.

The Georgia Star News reports:

As of March 3, only 56 of Georgia’s 159 counties have provided ballot transfer form data to The Georgia Star News. The number of absentee by mail ballots delivered to registrars in those 56 counties total only 195,309, or 32.5 percent, of the estimated 600,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes and delivered to county registrars and counted in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. In other words, there is no chain of custody for 67.5 percent – an estimated 404,691 – of the estimated 600,000 absentee vote by mail ballots deposited in drop boxes and delivered to county registrars and counted in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Throughout the state, about 300 drop boxes were used to collect absentee ballots in the presidential election. The drop boxes were made possible, in part, by funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) – a 501 (c) (3) funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

The drop boxes were authorized under an emergency edict approved by the State Election Board in July 2020. But that rule was not approved through the legislative process by the Georgia General Assembly.

Donald Trump lost the state of Georgia by less than 12,000 votes. Yet months later, Gregoria officials have failed to show the chain of custody documents for more than two-thirds of the 600,000 ballots cast via drop boxes.

It leaves one wondering, where are the receipts?

