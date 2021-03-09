CNN’s Brian Stelter Swears He Wasn’t In His Undies During Live TV Segment

Share Now













March 9, 2021

On Sunday, CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter attempted to “humanize” himself by revealing to viewers that he doesn’t wear pants during live TV hits from home.

Stelter said, “But hey, I can relate, this was me live on CNN with just two minutes’ notice, talking with Wolf Blitzer about Trump’s Twitter account being banned.”

Stetler swears he was wearing shorts, but as Fox’s Sean Hannity pointed out, seeing Stelter in his socks is traumatizing nonetheless.

Watch Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity’s epic reaction.

Poor Hannity, "traumatized" by the sight of me wearing shorts during a breaking news live shot from home. For the rest of you, check out my entire report about pandemic-era TV news from home: https://t.co/hd7eNXSouE pic.twitter.com/h637J0zQQN — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 9, 2021

