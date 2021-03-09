HEATED: Piers Morgan Storms Off Set After Attacked By Host

Share Now













March 9, 2021

Watch Piers Morgan storm off the set of ‘Good Morning Britain’ after being questioned about his criticism of Meghan Markle.

WATCH

Watch: @PiersMorgan storms off set during heated ‘Good Morning Britain’ segment on his Meghan Markle commentary: “I’m off… see you later!” pic.twitter.com/KaGqbfeenm — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) March 9, 2021

