News

TUCKER: Cop accused of murdering George Floyd 'likely won't receive a fair trial'

By The Wiz on March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021

#Thread Tucker Carlson's Full Monologue On The Derek Chauvin Trial & The Facts About George Floyd's Death"It's likely that Derek Chauvin won't receive a fair trial. Now you may not care, but you should care…Every American deserves a fair trial, period." pic.twitter.com/C5SjkgOeFg— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 11, 2021

This Wasn't George Floyd's First Encounter With Police pic.twitter.com/6Pbni54aDK— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 11, 2021
