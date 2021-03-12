FLASH: Schumer and Gillibrand join in calling for Cuomo to resign

Share Now













March 12, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. — Facing two massive political scandals, a belligerent New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted on Friday that he would not step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and despite a growing chorus of Democrats calling for his resignation.

By Friday evening, the beleaguered Democratic governor had lost the support of almost his entire congressional delegation. But none of the defections hurt more than those of New York’s two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the Democratic senators wrote in a joint statement. “Governor Cuomo should resign.”

But Cuomo made it clear that he is not going without a fight. “I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo said during an afternoon phone call with reporters. “I did not do what has been alleged. Period.” He added: “People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday declined to say whether Biden believes Cuomo should resign.

The New York Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Cuomo on Thursday as lawmakers investigate whether there are grounds for his forcible removal from office.

