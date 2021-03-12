Former top State Dept investigator says COVID-19 outbreak may have resulted from bioweapons research accident

Share Now













March 12, 2021

The former lead investigator who oversaw the Task Force into the COVID-19 virus origin told Fox News that he not only believes the virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, but that it may have been the result of research that the Chinese military, or People’s Liberation Army, was doing on a bioweapon.

“The Wuhan Institute of Virology is not the National Institute of Health,” David Asher, now a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute told Fox News in an exclusive interview. “It was operating a secret, classified program. In my view, and I’m just one person, my view is it was a biological weapons program.”

Asher says the Chinese government’s behavior reminds him of other criminal investigations he has overseen.

“Motive, cover-up, conspiracy, all the hallmarks of guilt are associated with this. And the fact that the initial cluster of victims surrounded the very institute that was doing the highly dangerous, if not dubious research is significant,” said Asher.

