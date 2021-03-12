WATCH: President Trump Makes Surprise Appearance At Dog Rescue Fundraiser

Share Now





March 12, 2021

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a Palm Beach dog rescue fundraiser on Friday.

The 45th president made a brief statement at the event, which was hosted at his Mar-a-Lago resort, saying, “So, I didn’t exactly prepare for this, but I was walking by, and I hear everyone screaming … and I said, [‘What’s going on?’], and she said, ‘We’re going to help dogs,’ and that’s OK with me.”

WATCH TRUMP’S REMARKS

