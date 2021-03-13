11 States sue after Biden drops Trump rule on immigrants and welfare

Share Now













Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson

March 13, 2021

Advertisements

A coalition of 11 states are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit to challenge the Biden administration’s move to drop a Trump-era policy that restricts immigrants deemed reliant on welfare from receiving green cards.

The “public charge” rule was introduced by the Trump administration in 2019 and expanded the definition of “public charge” as an immigrant who receives one or more designated public benefits for more than 12 months within a 36-month period.

Whether an immigrant would be a “public charge” would affect their chances of getting a green card — as well as other factors such as age, health and education.

Advertisements

Critics said the rule was discriminatory and would disincentivize struggling immigrants from claiming the assistance they need, and launched a legal fight against the move that went up to the Supreme Court.

The Biden administration announced recently it would no longer seek to defend the rule and dropped its legal challenges.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT ↗️

Share Now



















