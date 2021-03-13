BREAKING: VP Harris Wants Cuomo Out

Share Now













March 13, 2021

DEVELOPING: Vice President Kamala Harris wants N.Y. Gov. Cuomo out, according to a White House source known to Jack Posobiec.

Harris apparently made her displeasure of Cuomo known to staffers last night and President Joe Biden this morning. Harris is reportedly pushing for President Biden call for an investigation into Cuomo’s woes, insisting there can be no ‘whataboutism’ on this situation, per the White House official.

For months, many have predicted that Harris wanted Cuomo gone. Without Cuomo in the field, Harris would be the clear favorite for a presidential run in 2024.

BREAKING: Kamala wants Cuomo out, made it known to staffers last night, Biden this morning. Says Biden should at least call for an investigation, insists there can be no ‘whataboutism’ on this situation, per WH official — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 13, 2021

