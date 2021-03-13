Coca-Cola Implements Woke Policy to Hire Only Law Firms That Meet Quotas From Black Attorneys

Share Now





March 13, 2021

Coca-Cola debuted a new policy this year implementing a diversity quota for the outside counsel it retains, saying it will only hire law firms that commit to providing 15 percent of billed time from black attorneys, higher than the percentage of African Americans in the U.S. population.

On January 28, the soft drink titan’s legal department wrote a letter to the company’s U.S. outside counsel outlining Coca-Cola’s new requirement that law firms must “commit that at least 30% of each of billed associate and partner time will be from diverse attorneys, and of such amounts at least half will be from Black attorneys.”

