Disillusioned Cuomo staffers stop showing up to work

March 13, 2021

Disillusioned staffers are abandoning embattled Gov. Cuomo, according to sources associated with the New York Post.

“I hear that most people aren’t even coming into work, and the offices at the Capitol are empty,” said one well-placed insider in touch with staffers in recent days.

The former aide said many staffers are not coming into the executive offices, but choosing to work remotely or at vaccine sites instead. They are increasingly worried their careers are in jeopardy, just as they were beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel after working around the clock for months during the pandemic.

Yesterday, a disheveled Cuomo was seen pacing around the governor’s mansion draped in a blanket while holding a beer.

Cuomo paces around his mansion wrapped in a blanket after Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff demanded he RESIGN https://t.co/8JAL6IOMxo pic.twitter.com/lipVdulv45 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 13, 2021

At least five aides have announced their resignations in the past two weeks.

Cuomo on Friday adamantly denied any wrongdoing, while refusing to step aside and blaming “cancel culture” for the growing calls for his ouster.

