March 13, 2021

Milo Yiannopoulos opens up to John-Henry about his journey out of the homosexual lifestyle and his conversation to Christianity.

Yiannopoulos speaks from the heart as he shares what he sees to be ‘a cluster of symptoms from childhood trauma,’ the role St. Joseph played in his transformation, and how he hopes to help others.

This is a MUST watch!

