GRAPHIC: Thugs beat man peacefully protesting childhood sex changes

March 13, 2021
A Canadian man is recovering from a broken arm after he was beaten up by a number of street thugs in Montreal, he says.
Chris Elston, says he was wearing a billboard protesting the use of puberty blockers on children when he was attacked by Antifa-style militants.
Elston said chose not to fight back for fear the police would arrest falsely accuse him of instigating the encounter.
Elston says he decided to take stand against gender ideology and believes children should be free to be who they are — not indoctrinated to believe they were born in the wrong body.
“I’ve got a messed up forearm, a fat lip, and a popped vein in my hand, but this is nothing compared to what’s happening to children across this country,” Elston said in response to the attack.
