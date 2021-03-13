GRAPHIC: Thugs beat man peacefully protesting childhood sex changes

Share Now













Advertisements

March 13, 2021

A Canadian man is recovering from a broken arm after he was beaten up by a number of street thugs in Montreal, he says.

Chris Elston, says he was wearing a billboard protesting the use of puberty blockers on children when he was attacked by Antifa-style militants.

Elston said chose not to fight back for fear the police would arrest falsely accuse him of instigating the encounter.

Advertisements

Elston says he decided to take stand against gender ideology and believes children should be free to be who they are — not indoctrinated to believe they were born in the wrong body.

Advertisements

“I’ve got a messed up forearm, a fat lip, and a popped vein in my hand, but this is nothing compared to what’s happening to children across this country,” Elston said in response to the attack.

Here’s the X-ray of my arm. Broken forearm. All is good.



Sticks and stones may break my bones but children still can’t consent to puberty blockers. https://t.co/9zFoTTNT5N pic.twitter.com/JOXYC2MAUg — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) March 13, 2021

Advertisements

🎥 WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ATTACK BELOW ⤵️

I’m all good. Just waiting for an x-ray on my forearm but I’ll be fine. I used it to block several pylon hits.



They took my sign with the bodycam but I managed to film them with my phone during the tail end of the assault. pic.twitter.com/CELzJ31Zef — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) March 13, 2021

I took one punch to the face and one right hook to the back of my head from that big guy, but I’m hard-headed so no worries.



For the record, I did not fight back. I don’t need police arresting me again for defending myself. pic.twitter.com/fGUe49SIfS — 🅑🅘🅛🅛🅑🅞🅐🅡🅓 🅒🅗🅡🅘🅢 ❤️🇨🇦 (@christophelston) March 13, 2021

Advertisements

Share Now



















