Is Pence Gunning for Trump?

Share Now





259





2.2K Shares

Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen

March 13, 2021

Advertisements

Former Vice President Mike Pence plans on making his first public speech since leaving office. The Associated Press reported that Pence is planning on delivering a speech to a private audience for the Palmetto Family Council, a Christian organization in South Carolina.

Advertisements

Many speculate that speech could be considered as a strong indicator that the former Vice President is considering a 2024 presidential campaign, and is eyeing evangelical base as a springboard to a primary campaign.

South Carolina is slated to continue its role as one of the first states to vote in the 2024 primary.

Advertisements

Pence is expected to speak to as many as 650 Christians at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on April 29. The former VP is expected emphasize policy accomplishments of the Trump administration, potentially highlighting himself as a viable alternative to Republicans who want a “decent” 2024 candidate.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE ↗️

Share Now







259











2.2K Shares