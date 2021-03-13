Marines cut and run from Tucker Carlson fight

1.5K 910 233
March 13, 2021
After bashing Fox’s Tucker Carlson on Saturday, the U.S. Marine Corps Information Group issued a series of apologies.
Earlier this week, senior military brass condemned viral comments made by Tucker Carlson on his show about women in uniform. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shares the “revulsion” many senior leaders have expressed about the monologue.
Carlson said during his show on Tuesday that new grooming standards and inclusive military uniforms for women were making a mockery of the U.S. military. In a monologue, Carlson said China’s military has become “more masculine,” while “our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine.”
On Saturday, the U.S. Marine Corps entered the battle against Carlson, Tweeting a photo of two women with the comment, “What it looks like in today’s armed forces @TuckerCarlson Get right before you get left, boomer.”
The tweet ignited a fire fight on Twitter.
Under heavy fire, the military account retreated from its attack Carlson.
Numerous military veterans chimed in to condemn the military account following its remarks, prompting a bevy of apologies from the Marine Corp.
