Marines cut and run from Tucker Carlson fight

March 13, 2021

After bashing Fox’s Tucker Carlson on Saturday, the U.S. Marine Corps Information Group issued a series of apologies.

Earlier this week, senior military brass condemned viral comments made by Tucker Carlson on his show about women in uniform. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shares the “revulsion” many senior leaders have expressed about the monologue.

Carlson said during his show on Tuesday that new grooming standards and inclusive military uniforms for women were making a mockery of the U.S. military. In a monologue, Carlson said China’s military has become “more masculine,” while “our military needs to become, as Joe Biden says, more feminine.”

On Saturday, the U.S. Marine Corps entered the battle against Carlson, Tweeting a photo of two women with the comment, “What it looks like in today’s armed forces @TuckerCarlson Get right before you get left, boomer.”

The tweet ignited a fire fight on Twitter.

Dear @USMC, do you endorse or even condone your personnel picking fights with journalists on social media?



Is this where our tax dollars are spent?



Unacceptable.



If I were their commander, this shit wouldn’t fly. https://t.co/wCRwwH3Fmy — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 13, 2021

If you were under my command you and your troops would be standing at attention in front of me right now so you could accept your court martial charges and they could witness it. Who the hell is in command of these buffoons? https://t.co/x7B4aLDJbR — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) March 13, 2021

Under heavy fire, the military account retreated from its attack Carlson.

Numerous military veterans chimed in to condemn the military account following its remarks, prompting a bevy of apologies from the Marine Corp.

We are human and we messed up. We intended to speak up for female Marines and it was an effort to support them. They are a crucial part to our corps and we need them to know that. We will adjust fire and ensure the utmost professionalism in our tweets. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

We’ve strayed away from our brand and realize that. Our standard practices will be in effect and you can count on us to correct our mistake going forward. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

Our intentions were misinterpreted and we are working to move forward from this mistake. — II MEF Information Group (@iimigofficial) March 13, 2021

