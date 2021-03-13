Culture Maskless Gov. DeSantis cracks open a beer in free state of Florida By The Wiz on March 13, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now March 13, 2021 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) enjoyed a beer at Bike Week in Daytona Beach. Your Governor doesn't let you go to church ⛪️Your President is hopeful you'll soon be able to BBQ 🍔 🌭 …and our Governor – @GovRonDeSantis – is HAVING A BEER 🍻 at Bike Week in Daytona!🇺🇸 FLORIDA IS OPEN FOR FREEDOM!#MAGA #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/JqZzwXhZO4— Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) March 14, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: Culture, Politics Tagged as: Desantis, trump
