Maskless Gov. DeSantis cracks open a beer in free state of Florida

Your Governor doesn't let you go to church β›ͺ️



Your President is hopeful you'll soon be able to BBQ πŸ” 🌭



…and our Governor – @GovRonDeSantis – is HAVING A BEER 🍻 at Bike Week in Daytona!



πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ FLORIDA IS OPEN FOR FREEDOM!#MAGA #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/JqZzwXhZO4