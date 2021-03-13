Trump-Backed NFL Star Takes Early Lead in Ga. Senate Race

Share Now











March 13, 2021

Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL star running back Hershel Walker hasn’t officially announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

But if he does, he stands a good chance of winning.

Walker’s name surfaced last week after former President Donald Trump encouraged him to run against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) who is up for reelection in 2022.

A new survey from the Trafalgar Group finds that Walker, a Republican who has never run for office, would beat Warnock.

The poll shows Walker beating Warnock by two points in a head-to-head match. Warnock defeated former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in one of two runoff elections in Georgia during the first week of 2021. Warnock’s victory helped hand control of the Senate to the Democrats.

In a statement released this week, President Trump said:

“Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?” Trump said Wednesday. “He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

