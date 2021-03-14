Dan Scavino to US military: ‘Get your Sh** together’… America’s enemies are ‘laughing their asses off’ at you

Share Now





66





3.3K Shares

March 14, 2021

Dan Scavino, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications for President Trump weighed into the debate on the US military’s recent social media attacks on private citizens, including the attack on Fox’s Tucker Carlson.

Earlier this week, senior military brass condemned viral comments made by Tucker Carlson on his show about women in uniform. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shares the “revulsion” many senior leaders have expressed about the monologue.

Advertisements

On Saturday, the U.S. Marine Corps entered the battle against Carlson, Tweeting a photo of two women with the comment, “What it looks like in today’s armed forces @TuckerCarlson Get right before you get left, boomer.”

The tweet ignited a fire storm on Twitter, which resulted in the marines retreating and issuing a scores of apologies and explanations.

Advertisements

Dan Scavino weighed in on Sunday and didn’t mince words saying, “Our adversaries are watching every move you’re (@iimigofficial) making right now, and they’re laughing their asses off at the clowns behind this official US Military account, targeting and harassing a private citizen.” He continued. “What’s next? Drones? Get your shit together—it’s embarrassing!”

Our adversaries are watching every move you’re (@iimigofficial) making right now, and they’re laughing their asses off at the clowns behind this official US Military account, targeting and harassing a private citizen. What’s next? Drones? Get your shit together—it’s embarrassing! https://t.co/2VfnCjvwbM — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) March 14, 2021

In addition to Scavino, numerous military veterans have chimed in, condemning the military accounts.

Retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness tweeted, “If you were under my command you and your troops would be standing at attention in front of me right now so you could accept your court martial charges and they could witness it.” He questioned, “Who the hell is in command of these buffoons?”

If you were under my command you and your troops would be standing at attention in front of me right now so you could accept your court martial charges and they could witness it. Who the hell is in command of these buffoons? https://t.co/x7B4aLDJbR — 🇺🇸Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) March 13, 2021

Share Now







66











3.3K Shares