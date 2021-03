Share Now













March 14, 2021

Metro Nashville police released video footage of a shootout that injured an officer and killed a woman Friday morning.

Advertisements

East Precinct Officer Josh Baker was shot in the torso Friday morning while performing a traffic stop on a car whose owner was wanted on outstanding warrants. As of Friday night, he remains in stable condition after surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

WATCH VIDEO OF SHOOTING‼️

Share Now