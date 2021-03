Share Now













March 14, 2021

Republican Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd that “Republicans don’t need election reforms to win, we need leadership.”

Duncan said President Trump’s “divisive” strategy is a loser. The Lt. Gov. called on Republicans to focus on a message that, “…includes moderates in the middle to get us to the next election.”

WATCH: Republican Lieutenant Governor of Georgia @GeoffDuncan says “Republicans don’t need election reforms to win, we need leadership.” #MTP



Duncan: “We need new focus, [a] GOP 2.0, that includes moderates in the middle to get us to the next election.” pic.twitter.com/TmPSoK1DZC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) March 14, 2021

