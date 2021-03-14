Watch what happens after Antifa jumps on LAPD cruiser

Share Now





March 14, 2021



During the Antifa riot in Los Angeles on Saturday night, two rioters jumped on a police car.

Watch what happens next.

At the #antifa riot in Los Angeles, two rioters jump on a police vehicle to attack it. One of the rioters stays on the car as the officer drives off. #AntifaRiots #BLM pic.twitter.com/NMOiDAab9l — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 14, 2021

