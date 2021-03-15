REPORT: Cuomo vaccine czar asked county officials for allegiance to embattled NY governor

Share Now













March 15, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. — Intertwining public health with a disgraced Democrat rocked by scandals sprinkled with a “help me, help you” look on top… that’s the brand new bombshell just dropped on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A longtime Gov. Cuomo adviser contacted New York county officials over the past two weeks to gauge loyalty as the governor faced multiple scandals and a sexual harassment investigation, according to reports.

Advertisements

Larry Schwartz, known as New York’s “vaccine czar,” reached out to executives in a move that one Democrat county executive called “inappropriate.”

“At worst, it was clearly over the ethical line,” the executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Washington Post.

Cuomo’s office has denied that Schwartz did anything wrong, let alone “unethical.”

Advertisements

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has already taken charge of the investigation into Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment – a case that now includes seven separate allegations of varying severity that the governor acted inappropriately with women employees and acquaintances.

CLICK TO READ MORE

Share Now











Share Now



















Related $ Donation Amount: $10.00

$25.00

$50.00

$100.00

$250.00

Custom Amount Select Payment Method Credit Card

PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $100.00

Share Now



















