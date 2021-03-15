Trump vindicated: Washington Post issues massive correction after falsely accusing the former president of pressuring Ga. election officials

Share Now





March 15, 2021

The Washington Post issued a historic correction to its previous report that falsely accused former President Trump of nefariously directing a Georgia election official to “find the fraud” in the state. Audio released from the call flatly disproved significant portions of what the Post claimed Trump said.

The Post story asserted that Trump told Frances Watson she would be a “national hero” if she would just enough “find the fraud” to overturn the election in the state. Watson is the chief investigator for Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

Trump disputed the Post’s reporting, but the paper stood by its story until recently when state investigators discovered an audio recording in a trash folder in one of Watson’s devices. The audio, released by the Wall Street Journal, proves that Trump never said what the Post claimed.

Today, in their retraction, the Post said, “Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘”find the fraud”‘ or say she would be a ‘”national hero”‘ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County Ga., asserting she would find ‘”dishonesty”‘ there.

BREAKING: Washington Post retracts massive story that falsely claimed Trump asked Georgia to "find the votes" pic.twitter.com/s7omRMWVtn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 15, 2021

CNN also reported on this story, corroborating the Post’s claims with an anonymous source. As of this writing, CNN has not released a retraction.

