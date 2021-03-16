BREAKING: Candace Owens Says She’s Suing Cardib

Share Now
March 16, 2021
Candace Owens announced she’s suing Cardib after the rapper tweeted a photoshopped image that Owens said defamed her and her family.
The image tweeted by Cardib appeared to be a screenshot of a Candace Owens tweet, wherein Owens said her husband cheated on her with her brother. But Owens says the picture was a fake.
Owens told her audience that Cardib tweeted the “lie” because she was upset that Owens had recently criticized the rapper’s performance at the GRAMMY’s.
Read the heated Twitter exchange below:
