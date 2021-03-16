BREAKING: Candace Owens Says She’s Suing Cardib

Share Now













March 16, 2021

Candace Owens announced she’s suing Cardib after the rapper tweeted a photoshopped image that Owens said defamed her and her family.

The image tweeted by Cardib appeared to be a screenshot of a Candace Owens tweet, wherein Owens said her husband cheated on her with her brother. But Owens says the picture was a fake.

Owens told her audience that Cardib tweeted the “lie” because she was upset that Owens had recently criticized the rapper’s performance at the GRAMMY’s.

Read the heated Twitter exchange below:

Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance.

I‘ll keep you all posted. https://t.co/v2aisvQiOG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

This looks like a random blog that seems to have been dumb enough to have fallen for a photoshopped tweet.

You tweeted that the photoshopped tweet was real and you saw it on a day that I was trending—which is a lie.

You made that part up to help circulate a slanderous lie. https://t.co/fjqOx3NmOS — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

FYI I DO have a brother, a private citizen, who you are slandering right now with this photoshopped image that you are now publicly claiming you saw tweeted in real life.

You want to admit you lied now, or get sued so I can expose you as a liar?

I win either way. https://t.co/aiBOghhcv6 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

I am literally laughing out loud.

Cardi. My dear.

That is clearly a photoshopped tweet.

😂😂😂😂



Only one of us has a husband that sleeps around. https://t.co/Mq7gbUFSDj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

You are insecure and I irk you because I see right through the facade.

You are a part of a larger cancer that is manifesting in black culture.

There’s no person in America who can look you in the face and honestly say they wish they’re daughters turned out like you. https://t.co/VFDnA8hi6u — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

Share Now













