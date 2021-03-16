Culture

BREAKING: Candace Owens Says She’s Suing Cardib

March 16, 2021

Candace Owens announced she’s suing Cardib after the rapper tweeted a photoshopped image that Owens said defamed her and her family.

The image tweeted by Cardib appeared to be a screenshot of a Candace Owens tweet, wherein Owens said her husband cheated on her with her brother. But Owens says the picture was a fake.

Owens told her audience that Cardib tweeted the “lie” because she was upset that Owens had recently criticized the rapper’s performance at the GRAMMY’s.

Read the heated Twitter exchange below:


