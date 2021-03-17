21 states sue Biden for revoking Keystone XL pipeline permit

Share Now













Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

March 17, 2021

A coalition of 21 states with Republican attorneys general sued President Biden on Wednesday over his decision to revoke a key permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

The lawsuit led by Texas and Montana argues that revoking the cross-border permit is a “regulation of interstate and international commerce” that should be left to Congress and that Biden’s move was an overreach.

The Republican attorneys general also argued that the decision was arbitrary and capricious.

In a statement on the lawsuit, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R) called Biden’s cancellation of the permit “an empty virtue signal to his wealthy coastal elite donors.”

“The power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce belongs to Congress – not the President. This is another example of Joe Biden overstepping his constitutional role to the detriment of Montanans,” he added.

Today I and 20 state AGs filed suit against Pres Biden against his unconstitutional cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline. Devastating to Montana and pure virtue signaling to his liberal costal elites. What happened to #BuildBackBetter? #keystonepipeline https://t.co/xyJTpjkxPp — Austin Knudsen (@MTAGKnudsen) March 17, 2021

The proposed 1,200-mile-pipeline would have carried oil from Canada to the U.S.

