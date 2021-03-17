Darren Beattie Releases Bombshell Report on Capitol Officer’s Death

Share Now
March 17, 2021
Revolver News’ Darren Beattie shares his new report revealing the narrative on the death of officer Brian Sicknick is completely collapsing.
The FBI Agent who INVENTED the Fake Kidnap Trope of Whitmer in Detroit, was PROMOTED
to DC to RUN the Fake RIOT in DC.
He’s successful in FINDING MAGA attendees & FRAMING them.
Make him Famous
https://www.deadlinedetroit.com/articles/26405/detroit_s_top_fbi_agent_promoted_to_head_of_d_c_field_office