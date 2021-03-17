Mike Lindell Countersues Dominion; Alan Dershowitz Joins as Advisor

Share Now











March 17, 2021

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced he will countersue Dominion Voting Systems with the help of a team of lawyers, including famed Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz.

During a conversation with Stephen K. Bannon on “War Room Pandemic,” Lindell said that he and his business would be “going after” Dominion in two separate lawsuits of his own. According to the MyPillow CEO, the voting software company violated RICO law by bullying news outlets that booked him as a guest.

Dominion in its lawsuit argued that despite continued evidence disproving Lindell’s election fraud claims, the business executive has continued to advance conspiracy theories, “whined that he was being ‘censored’ and ‘attacked’ and produced a ‘docu-movie’ featuring shady characters and fake documents sourced from dark corners of the internet.”

During a call with CBNC on Tuesday, Dershowitz said his role is “extremely limited” in the case.

Dershowitz said he is “not representing either Lindell or MyPillow,” but is offering advice on the First Amendment issues surrounding the case. “I think it is a very important First Amendment case,” Dershowitz told The Hill.

Dershowitz explained that he is more concerned with Dominion limiting the “free marketplace of ideas” with its defamation suit and is not necessarily supportive of the content of Lindell’s arguments.

“Alan Dershowitz told me that this will be one of the biggest cases, if not the biggest case in history, for free speech, for the First Amendment,” Lindell told Bannon.

