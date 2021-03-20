Classic Monopoly game to get a ‘woke’ upgrade

Share Now













March 20, 2021

For nearly 100 years, American children and adults have enjoyed the classic Monopoly board game. One of the features of the game is the Community Chest, where players draw a card that results in financial rewards or penalties, sends a player to jail, or gets a jailbird out of the clink.

Now, in today’s “woke” society, Hasbro has decided that the cards no longer match what they perceive as their customers’ cultural priorities.

The company launched a new website to allow people to vote on how best to “update the Community Chest cards to include feel-good moments that reflect the best things about being part of a community.”

No longer will the 16 cards focus on the “school tax” or “bank errors” or “beauty contests.” Just simply going to “directly to jail” is out. And you can apparently forget about that whole advance-to-GO-just-for-the-heck-of-it thing.

The new cards are all about sending a message about the importance of being a member of your community.

These new cards will lecture you on the importance of volunteering, community involvement, not upsetting your neighbors, giving blood, rescuing puppies, shopping local, recycling — and even naming bugs.

