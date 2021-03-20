Pentagon Brass Is Worried Troops View BLM Violence And Capitol Riot Equally

Share Now













March 20, 2021

Some service members have questioned why the Pentagon did not address the lawful violence during racial injustice riots as harshly as it did the U.S. Capitol riot.

During a training session, some troops pointed out the violence that occurred during the widespread protests last summer should be treated equally with the violence at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6th, McClatchy reported.

Advertisements

Based on the feedback from those sessions, “I am concerned about the way that some people are looking at the current environment, and what they are thinking they can do and act upon based on their personal beliefs,” Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

“This is coming from every echelon that we’re talking to…Some people may think that, ‘all right, so the events of 6 January happened. How come you’re not looking at the situation that was going on in Seattle prior to that?” said Ramón Colón-López.

Advertisements

Immediately following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6th, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered day-long training sessions that service members must complete by April 1.

The Pentagon is concerned that portions of U.S. troops hold “extremist views” and is in talks about a method for soldiers to snitch on potential “extremist behavior within their units,” according to McClatchy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ↗️

Press is finally catching up to Poso’s reporting from days ago



Pentagon freaking out that troops keep asking about BLM riots and Antifa extremism pic.twitter.com/g3rxCIAauD — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 20, 2021

Share Now













