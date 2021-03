Share Now













March 20, 2021

Fox News host Steve Hilton said Friday that President Joe Biden’s gaffes and stumbles prove, “He’s not in charge.”

“The capacity of our commander-in-chief is a vital public issue. It’s not just this gaffe, there’s one of these almost every day where he seems to forget where he is or what he’s doing, he stumbles and mumbles,” Hilton said on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.”

