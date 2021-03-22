Millions of Illegals Set to Receive $4.38 Billion in Biden COVID Cash

Share Now













March 22, 2021

Christmas is coming early to millions of illegal immigrants in the form of a COVID-19 stimulus check of up to $1,400, according to a new analysis.

The Center for Immigration Studies on Monday estimated that at least 2.1 million illegal immigrants could be eligible for $4.38 billion wired directly into their checking accounts, just like the hundreds of millions of legal residents and citizens who started receiving checks last week.

What’s more, said the Center’s Research Director Steven A. Camarota, the number could be double his estimate based on Social Security Administration data.

“There is simply no question that millions of illegal immigrants will receive billions of dollars in COVID relief checks,” said Camarota. “This highlights an even more disturbing fact — illegal immigrants are being issued Social Security numbers in large numbers. This is a clear indication that America is simply not serious about enforcing its own immigration laws,” he added.

