Election Tucker to Noem: ‘You caved to the NCAA’ By The Wiz on March 22, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now March 22, 2021 Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem debate her decision to send a bill to ban biological men from playing girls sports back to the state legislature. WATCH Tucker Carlson and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem debate her decision to send a bill to ban biological men from playing girls sports back to the state legislature:TUCKER: "You caved to the NCAA."GOV. NOEM: "Im not interested in picking a fight [in court] that we can’t win" pic.twitter.com/rgWAUIUcCh— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 23, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!