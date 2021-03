Share Now













March 22, 2021

Earlier today, Former President Donald Trump ripped President Joe Biden and his administration over the migrant surge at the U.S. border during an exclusive interview on “The Faulkner Focus” on Monday, arguing that the Biden administration is “destroying our country.”

The former president said he is speaking out about the situation at the border because he wants “to do what’s right.”

