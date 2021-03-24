FLASH: Wisconsin Assembly OKs 2020 election investigation

Share Now





March 24, 2021

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday to authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election, The Associated Press reported.

The resolution, opposed by Democrats, is needed to give the committee authorization to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and gather evidence, said Rep. Joe Sanfelippo. He is vice-chairman of the Assembly elections and campaign committee that would conduct the probe.

The resolution authorizing the investigation passed on a 58-35 party line vote, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats against. It passed after Republicans last month ordered an audit of the election results.

