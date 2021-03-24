Politics TUCKER: ‘I feel sorry for Kristi Noem … She got bullied by business interests and she caved’ By The Wiz on March 24, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now March 24, 2021 WATCH Tucker Carlson & @KWaggonerADF Calling Out @govkristinoem For Her History Of Caving To The Chamber Of Commerce & Woke Capital Tucker: "She got bullied by business interests and she caved at a time when we need leaders who are courageous, and she's not." pic.twitter.com/s3AMtaP5cc— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) March 25, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: Politics
