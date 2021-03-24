[VIDEO] Trump congratulates Project Veritas on ‘big win’ in lawsuit against New York Times

Share Now





President Donald Trump congratulated Project Veritas Tuesday after a favorable ruling in its ongoing defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

Last week, a New York judge denied the paper’s motion to dismiss the suit by the guerilla news outlet over the Times’ portrayal of Project Veritas’ reporting on alleged voter fraud in the congressional district represented by Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. last fall.

Times reporters Maggie Astor and Tiffany Hsu described Project Veritas’ reporting as “deceptive,” “false,” and “with no verifiable evidence.”

“The facts submitted by Veritas could indicate more than standard, garden variety media bias and support a plausible inference of actual malice,” Supreme Court Justice Charles Wood wrote in his ruling last week. “There is a substantial basis in law to proceed to permit the plaintiff to conduct discovery and to then attempt to meet its higher standard of proving liability through clear and convincing evidence of actual malice.”

The win by Project Veritas is the first such victory against the New York Times in decades.

In a video shared by Project Veritas on Tuesday, Trump personally congratulated the group’s founder James O’Keefe in person at Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump congratulates Project Veritas on win in defamation lawsuit Project Veritas v New York Times



"Whatever you can do for their legal defense fund. We're with them all the way."



Support our fight: https://t.co/62tlJSDW1e pic.twitter.com/yQ06JLCpVA — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 23, 2021

“I want to congratulate Project Veritas on their big win on the New York Times,” Trump said. “Now the suit will continue and whatever you can do for their legal defense fund, we’re with them all the way. They do incredible work, they find things nobody would even believe possible. So James, congratulations.”

“Thank you, thank you very much,” O’Keefe responded.

