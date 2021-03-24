Politics

Watch what happens after a reporter asks Ted Cruz to put on a mask

By on ( Leave a comment )
Share Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

March 24, 2021


Share Now
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Categories: Politics

Tell the Wiz what you think!