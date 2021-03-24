Politics Watch what happens after a reporter asks Ted Cruz to put on a mask By The Wiz on March 24, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now March 24, 2021 REPORTER: “Would you mind putting on a mask for us?”CRUZ: “Yeah, when I’m talking to the TV camera, I’m not going to wear a mask. All of us have been immunized.”REPORTER: “It’d make us feel better.”CRUZ: “You’re welcome to step away if you’d like.” pic.twitter.com/0d0rvz0OAJ— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 25, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: Politics
