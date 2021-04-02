Hunter Biden Admits Corrupt Laptop Could “Absolutely” Belong to Him

Share Now













DOD Photo

April 2, 2021

Hunter Biden said the laptop at the center of The Post’s explosive exposé last year “absolutely” could belong to him, he revealed in an interview Friday.

In a sit-down with CBS This Morning, the younger Biden was completely open to the idea of the laptop being his, replying “absolutely” when asked if it could have belonged to him — although he admitted he “did not know.”

“I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he continued when asked “yes or no” if the laptop was his, adding, “I have no idea.”

Months after it was alleged that a laptop revealed Hunter Biden's business interests in China and Ukraine, the president's son tells Tracy Smith that the laptop "could be" his



Watch the full interview this weekend on #CBSSunday pic.twitter.com/DhtY5IcPeg — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 2, 2021

