Hunter Biden Admits Corrupt Laptop Could “Absolutely” Belong to Him

Share Now
April 2, 2021
Hunter Biden said the laptop at the center of The Post’s explosive exposé last year “absolutely” could belong to him, he revealed in an interview Friday.
In a sit-down with CBS This Morning, the younger Biden was completely open to the idea of the laptop being his, replying “absolutely” when asked if it could have belonged to him — although he admitted he “did not know.”
“I really don’t know what the answer is, that’s the truthful answer,” he continued when asked “yes or no” if the laptop was his, adding, “I have no idea.”
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Share Now
Categories: Election
Tell the Wiz what you think!