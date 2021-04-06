COVID: Whitehouse rules out vaccine passports

Share Now













President Joe Biden participates in a CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper Monday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

April 6, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Addressing reporters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said today: “The government is not now, nor will be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential.

“There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

“Our interest is very simple from the federal government, which is Americans’ privacy and rights should be protected, and so that these systems are not used against people unfairly,” she added.

