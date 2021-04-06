Politics Ron DeSanis to media: ‘You ain’t running over this governor.’ Calls 60 Minutes piece ‘horse manure’ By The Wiz on April 6, 2021 • ( Leave a comment ) Share Now April 6, 2021 .@GovRonDeSantis: "You come down to our state and you try to smear people, we're going to bite back and we're going to hold you accountable. This is not over by any stretch of the imagination." pic.twitter.com/S8Yrq8abNv— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 6, 2021 Share Now Related Categories: Politics
Tell the Wiz what you think!