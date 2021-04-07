BREAKING: Trump gives ‘complete and total endorsement’

Share Now













April 7, 2021

Former President Donald Trump formally endorsed Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks in the U.S. Senate race, giving Brooks a much sought-after announcement of support that could swing the race.

The Brooks campaign announced Trump’s endorsement in a press release Wednesday morning.

Trump’s comments on Brooks, per the press release:

“Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks.

“Mo is a great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path.”

Trump continued, “Mo Brooks is pro-life, loves our Military and our Vets, will protect our Second Amendment, combat the Biden open border agenda, is fighting for voter integrity (like few others), and was the Co-Chair of our winning, and record setting, Alabama campaign in 2020.

“Mo Brooks has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the U.S. Senate representing the Great State of Alabama. He will never let you down,” the 45th president said.

Immediately following Trump’s endorsement, Brooks changed the name of his campaign Twitter account to “Mo Brooks — Endorsed by President Trump.”

