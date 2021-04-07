Is China using ‘Wokeness’ to manipulate Americans?

April 7, 2021
Entrepreneur and author of “Woke, Inc” Vivek Ramaswamy claimed China is using “woke” politics to manipulate Americans during a Wednesday appearance on “Fox and Friends.”
China has positioned itself as “uniquely off-limits” for identification as the origin country for the novel coronavirus despite the country clearly being so, Ramaswamy argued.
“The Zika virus, the Marburg virus, and Ebola were all named after the places of origin. In fact, MERS stands for the Middle Eastern respiratory virus. That’s an older coronavirus,” Ramaswamy told “Fox & Friends.”
The “Woke, Inc.” author said that other COVID-19 variants uniquely refer to a “UK strain, the South African strain, the Brazilian strain, [but] Wuhan is off-limits.”
“And we have to ask ourselves why. And the answer is crystal clear to me. It is that China has mastered the art of using wokeness as a geopolitical tool against the United States,” Ramaswamy said.
Ramaswamy reacted on Wednesday to Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted being criticized for using the term “Wuhan Virus” in a recent tweet.
“They have mastered this game and they are using Americans here as pawns by now, deflecting accountability for COVID-19 by claiming that any allusion to China is now racist. And that’s laughable,” Ramaswamy said.
