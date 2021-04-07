Is China using ‘Wokeness’ to manipulate Americans?

Share Now













Entrepreneur and author of “Woke, Inc” Vivek Ramaswamy claimed China is using “woke” politics to manipulate Americans during a Wednesday appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

China has positioned itself as “uniquely off-limits” for identification as the origin country for the novel coronavirus despite the country clearly being so, Ramaswamy argued.

“The Zika virus, the Marburg virus, and Ebola were all named after the places of origin. In fact, MERS stands for the Middle Eastern respiratory virus. That’s an older coronavirus,” Ramaswamy told “Fox & Friends.”

The “Woke, Inc.” author said that other COVID-19 variants uniquely refer to a “UK strain, the South African strain, the Brazilian strain, [but] Wuhan is off-limits.”

“And we have to ask ourselves why. And the answer is crystal clear to me. It is that China has mastered the art of using wokeness as a geopolitical tool against the United States,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy reacted on Wednesday to Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted being criticized for using the term “Wuhan Virus” in a recent tweet.

To be clear, the tweet above referred only to the Chinese GOVERNMENT. A government of oppression that imprisons people of faith, silences dissenters and the media, manipulates its currency and steals our technology. — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) March 27, 2021

“They have mastered this game and they are using Americans here as pawns by now, deflecting accountability for COVID-19 by claiming that any allusion to China is now racist. And that’s laughable,” Ramaswamy said.

The online mob came for my state’s Lieutenant Governor this week. I’m proud of @JonHusted for holding his ground.



I look forward to discussing this and more with @kilmeade @ainsleyearhardt and @SteveDoocy on @foxandfriends at 7:15am ET. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 7, 2021

